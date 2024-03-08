Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider Sells $1,202,250.00 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.82.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 26.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 84,283 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

