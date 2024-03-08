Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Sells 7,945 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $115,361.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,176.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 5.3 %

TDOC opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

