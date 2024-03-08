Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $121.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.