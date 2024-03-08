Insider Selling: Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) EVP Sells $21,507,207.04 in Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VRT opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $73.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

