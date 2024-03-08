Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Director Sells $5,314,687.50 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Zillow Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $54.06 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
