Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CAO Sells $32,532.48 in Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

