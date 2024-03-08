Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 24,658 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.97. The company had a trading volume of 146,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,408. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $57.04.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

