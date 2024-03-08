Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 489.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 327,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after acquiring an additional 272,128 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.30. 1,045,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,435,152. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

