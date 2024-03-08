Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,094 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of IEV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 119,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,068. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

