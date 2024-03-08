Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 157,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 60,970 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 906,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 503,661 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.92. 91,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,839. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.