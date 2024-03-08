Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $10.22 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,036 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 264,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,454. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
