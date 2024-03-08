Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 1.51% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.78. The stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $64.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

