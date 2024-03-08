Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 326 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,327 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 76,252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,083.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE UNH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.85. The stock had a trading volume of 392,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,562. The company has a market capitalization of $439.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $515.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.02. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

