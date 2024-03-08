Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

GSLC stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.73. 11,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,407. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $102.73. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

