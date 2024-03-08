Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,785,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253,489 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $306,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,554 shares of company stock valued at $21,000,983. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.4 %

ICE opened at $138.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.