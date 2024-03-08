Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inuvo by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 182,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 149,404 shares in the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.