Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.05

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.05 and last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 171874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,490 shares of company stock valued at $13,723,423 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $1,993,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 892,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

