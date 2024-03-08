iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EUSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EUSB opened at $42.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

