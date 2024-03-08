iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $40.88.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.