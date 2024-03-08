iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 504.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,449 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $48.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.13 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

