iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,730 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 309,933 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7,374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 859,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,789,000 after buying an additional 151,924 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.4477 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.