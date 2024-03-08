iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $110.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

