Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $173.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.02. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,299,000 after purchasing an additional 171,477 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,634,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

