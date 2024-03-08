Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Announces Dividend of $1.65

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

Shares of JAR stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.79) on Friday. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of GBX 40.80 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.25. The stock has a market cap of £180.51 million, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

About Jardine Matheson

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.