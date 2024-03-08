Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Announces Dividend of $1.65

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Jardine Matheson Price Performance
Shares of JAR stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.79) on Friday. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of GBX 40.80 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.25. The stock has a market cap of £180.51 million, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.45.
About Jardine Matheson
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jardine Matheson
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.