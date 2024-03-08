JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday.

FROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of JFrog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $42.77 on Thursday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,371,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,664,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 605 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $26,553.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,447.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,371,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,664,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,459 shares of company stock worth $28,364,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JFrog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in JFrog by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $10,228,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

