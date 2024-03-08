John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,837 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $40,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $2,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.99%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

