John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,099,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,837 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $40,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.89. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.99%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

