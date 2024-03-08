Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.49. The stock had a trading volume of 637,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,982. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $257.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.