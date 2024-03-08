Journey Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,901 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after buying an additional 833,845 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 835,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,978,000 after acquiring an additional 532,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FMC by 93.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 521,454 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.09. 265,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,232. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $128.52.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

