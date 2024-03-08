Journey Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,423,000 after buying an additional 307,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $518,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,700.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $518,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,700.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $105.11. 35,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average of $100.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $108.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

