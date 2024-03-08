Journey Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

IAU traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,086. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $41.12.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

