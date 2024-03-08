Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 45 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Humana by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after acquiring an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,332,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.66. 175,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,308. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.54 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.64 and a 200 day moving average of $455.20.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HUM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

