Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,159.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 52,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 255,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 110,090 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,222,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,679,000 after acquiring an additional 312,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after acquiring an additional 566,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. 148,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.