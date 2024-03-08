Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 700 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 49.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 44.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.03. 187,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,024. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.59. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

