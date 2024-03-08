JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,790,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,169 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $547,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,070,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $148.17 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 113.98, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

