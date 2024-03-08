JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $458.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,055 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.87% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $458,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,037.5% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VMBS stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1453 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

