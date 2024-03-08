JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $467.85 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,931,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 978,154 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.67% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $467,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VWO opened at $41.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

