JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $532.11 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,315,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $532,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $124.13 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $145.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average is $113.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 940.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,200 shares of company stock worth $2,758,455. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

