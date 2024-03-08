JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $561.25 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,241,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 603,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.39% of Keysight Technologies worth $561,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $157.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.40. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,127 shares of company stock valued at $10,783,553 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.