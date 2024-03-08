JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,896,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.60% of Invitation Homes worth $503,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $225,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

