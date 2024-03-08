JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,559,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,999,254 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.00% of Welltower worth $455,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Welltower by 46.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 25.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after buying an additional 2,596,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Welltower Stock Down 0.0 %

WELL stock opened at $92.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.26%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.