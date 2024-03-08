JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,623,374 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,425,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,623,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $470,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,228,000 after purchasing an additional 407,538 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $52.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Get Our Latest Report on O

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.