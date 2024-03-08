JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,180,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,280 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 70.94% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $590,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMEE. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMEE opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $976.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

