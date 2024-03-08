Julie Levesque Sells 100 Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Julie Levesque sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.79, for a total transaction of C$10,778.50.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$107.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$84.27 and a one year high of C$108.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.85.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8970588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 44.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NA. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$107.08.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

