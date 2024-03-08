Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Kadant has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kadant to earn $10.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.
Kadant Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of KAI stock opened at $332.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.23. Kadant has a 1 year low of $183.19 and a 1 year high of $354.02.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $1,505,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $1,402,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on KAI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
