KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $53.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,023 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

