Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 52,799 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,799 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Summit Materials worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Summit Materials by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Summit Materials by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

SUM stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

