Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 72,247 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 152.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,247 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 455.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,953,000 after buying an additional 479,077 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 127.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at about $781,000. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.54.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -143.37%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

