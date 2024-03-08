Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Cable One worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cable One by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,312.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 19.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $643.60.

Cable One Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $442.74 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.75 and a twelve month high of $768.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $511.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.31.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

