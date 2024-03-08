Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,421,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

TSN stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -79.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

